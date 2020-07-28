MUMBAI: Father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Krishna Kumar Singh had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. In his complaint, KK Singh has accused Rhea of instigating Sushant Singh to commit suicide.

Speaking to media persons, Patna Central Zone IG Sanjay Singh said, "An FIR has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father."

The FIR has been registered under 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to reports, a four-member police team has reached Mumbai to investigate the case and is discussing Sushant's case with the Mumbai Police. Rhea, who was apparently in a relationship with Sushant, has been at receiving end of outrage following the death of the actor.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is already probing the matter. So far, it has recorded the statements of 39 people, including his family members, Rhea, close friends, work associates and Bollywood celebrities such as filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.