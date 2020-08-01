NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 5 a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

The case will come up for hearing before a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday.

Rajput, 34, was died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and probe is underway by Mumbai police into the case.

A caveat has been filed by the Bihar and Maharashtra government as well as Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh in the apex court seeking to be heard before any order is passed. Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent.

It must be recalled that Rajput's father had filed a case in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Rhea in her plea has has alleged that Rajput's father has used his "influence" in roping her in FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. She also added that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput and has been in deep trauma due to the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats.

"It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and petitioner were in live-in relationship since a year up till June 8, 2020 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai," she has said in her plea, as quoted by a news agency.

She added, "The deceased (Rajput) was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself."

She has said in her plea that it becomes abundantly clear that the commencement of investigation in Patna is erroneous in absence of any cause of action having arisen at Patna. The entire cause of action as alleged in the FIR had arisen at Bandra in Mumbai, her plea has said.

An FIR has been registered against her and others at Patna for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), as reported.