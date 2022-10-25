Surya Grahan 2022 Timings In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Solar Eclipse 2022: Today's Surya Grahan is the year's last partial solar eclipse and it will start before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from many places. After 27 years, the Solar Eclipse is falling on Diwali. According to the reports, the partial eclipse starts at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm.

In the Telugu states, the eclipse period will be for about 1.15 minutes. In Hyderabad, the eclipse starts from 4.49 pm to 5.49 pm. The eclipse will be seen in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh at 5:01 pm. The effect will last for 49 minutes.

The moon comes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse and at that time moon prevents the sun's rays from reaching the earth. Then the sun is neither fully nor partially visible in some parts of the earth. A solar eclipse is an astronomical event.

According to astrologers, a partial solar eclipse mayn't have a severe effect on the people in the two Telugu states.

The next solar eclipse in India is expected to take place on 2 August 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse and will be seen from all parts of the country.

