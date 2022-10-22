Surya Grahan Effect on Eyes

Solar Eclipse 2022: Just a few days left to witness the partial solar eclipse which occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the Sun. On October 25, a partial solar eclipse occurs in most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

It is very important to take necessary precautions on the day of the Solar Eclipse. Exposing eyes to the direct sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause damage to the eyes which may be either temporary or permanent. Sometimes, it may take a few hours or days to realise that the person has got affected after viewing the solar eclipse.

Here are the eye symptoms that can occur from viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection:

Loss of central vision (solar retinopathy)

Distorted vision

Altered color vision

Viewing sun on Solar Eclipse may result in eclipse blindness. If you look at sun directly without wearing any protection, then you may immediately notice a dazzle effect, and it doesn’t mean your retina is damaged. According to a study, the symptoms generally occur 12 hours after viewing the eclipse.

The eclipsed sun shouldn't be seen with the naked eye even for a less span of time. One can observe the solar eclipse either by using proper filters like aluminized Mylar, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of the image of the sun on a white board by telescope.