Survey on How People Spend Time in AP and Telangana

According to a recent survey by Way2News, India’s largest infotainment app, a whopping 63.36% of the people surveyed spend time on their mobile phones during their leisure time. 51% use it to watch videos, and 29% consume OTT content on their mobiles while others listen to music.

The survey was done in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to understand how people spend their free time.

Now that COVID-19 protocols are relaxed and the cities have opened up, travel is back in vogue. According to the results, 50.71% of people choose to travel in their vehicles. Train travel, which has long been a favourite mode of travel in the country, is now preferred by 26% and bus travel by 14%. Continuing to stay safe and travel with known people post-COVID-19 could be a factor in these choices.

At least 31% said they shop online and in stores, while 29.5% said they prefer physically seeing and trying clothes and checking electronics before buying and like shopping in stores. Retail stores that suffered losses in the past few years due to unprecedented COVID-19-related lockdowns and a reluctance of people to step into stores will be heaving a sigh of relief at the marginal improvement in walk-ins.

The survey was conducted last week among Telugu-speaking users of the Way2News app in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At least 3, 50,000 citizens in the two Telugu states took the survey. 88% of our respondents are men, and 12% are female. 70% of respondents are young people aged 21–30 years.

We received 53% of the respondents from TS, with the balance from AP. Mahbubnagar (39073) and Nalgonda (32403) had the highest responses in TS. While in AP, most respondents were from Vizag (21872) and Srikakulam (20921).

