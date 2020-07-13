SURAT: A woman constable in Gujarat has been transferred to police headquarters after she reportedly asked questioned the son of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in Surat. The video has been circulated widely online.

According to media reports, Prakash Kanani, son of Varachha Road MLA and Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani, entered into an argument with the constable as he had come out with his friend during the night curfew orders at around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Yadav was on patrol duty, posted in Varachha police station.

It is learnt that the five youths in a car, all without masks, came out during the night curfew hours. She had reportedly snatched their car keys. Meanwhile, one of the youth called the minister's son. In the video, the man claiming to be son of the minister then arrives at the scene.

When he was asked why he stepped out during the night curfew hours, he is heard telling Yadav that he has come to "help his friend". He also allegedly threatened her that he will make her “stand at the same place for 365 days”, according to a report by a news agency.

In the phone call, Yadav is heard saying that she is "not his slave". She is also seen making the man remove the "MLA Gujarat" banner from his car.

Surat police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt has set up an inquiry into the incident under Assistant Commissioner of Police CK Patel.

Prakash Kanani and two of his friends were arrested under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 144 (abettor present when offence committed), Patel said.

They were later released on bail, he added.

Watch the video:

In Surat, police constable stopped group of men at her check point for violating night curfew rules & not wearing mask. - BJP Minister's son rushed to spot & made constable talk to his father. "So What if you are a minister, does the rules don't apply to you ?"- Cop to minister. pic.twitter.com/syEbOowBkq — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 12, 2020

(Inputs from Republic TV and Scroll.in)