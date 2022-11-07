Supreme Court Upholds 10% Reservations For Economically Weaker Sections

Five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category. Four judges uphold the Act while one judge passes a dissenting judgement.

The Supreme Court supported the 10% quota for poor people, or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), in government positions and colleges today, stating that it is neither discriminatory and does not change the fundamental framework of the constitution.

The judges ruled that because to the 50% ceiling limit, the EWS quota did not go against the constitution.

Also Read: Ujjain to Get World’s First Vedic Clock, Says MP Minister Mohan Yadav