Supreme Court Stays Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive For 2 Weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the demolition drive of buildings in Jahangirpuri area in the northwest Delhi neighbourhood for two weeks and issued notices to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and extended the status quo until further orders.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre, NDMC and others on a plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind where they said that the buildings of Muslims who were riots accused were being razed.

The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders and though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

Tensions were rife in the Jahangirpuri area after bulldozers tore down several structures close to a mosque on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi civic body. The area was rocked by communal violence a few days ago.

The bench clarified that the stay on the demolition drive was specifically confined only to Jahangirpuri area. The SC asked the parties to file affidavits and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

