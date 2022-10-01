Supreme Court Reserves Order on G Janardhan Reddy’s Plea to Visit Bellary in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea by mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy seeking permission to visit Bellary in Karnataka. A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari, after hearing the case at length, said that they would pass the order on October 10.

Reddy, an accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on conditional bail since 2015. As per the bail conditions, the mining baron is prohibited from visiting Bellary in Karnataka and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

In his plea, Janardhan Reddy has requested the Apex court to allow him to visit his native district Bellary to meet his daughter, who has delivered a baby recently.

During the hearing, counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that Reddy's daughter's delivery had taken place in Bengaluru and not in Bellary and she was brought to Bellary last night only.

While senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for Reddy told the bench that Reddy's daughter had gone to Bengaluru as her medical condition was not good and she had caesarean surgery. She gave birth to a daughter and Reddy should get permission to go and see his grandchild.

Arora further told the bench that the witnesses from Bellary could be examined first and then his client could be allowed to enter the district. The bench, before reserving the order, said, “We are directing the special court to hear the matter on a day to day basis. We are directing prosecution to ensure witnesses are present.”

