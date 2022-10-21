Supreme Court Makes Strong Remarks on Hate Speech

The Supreme Court on Friday made strong comments while hearing a petition on hate speeches in India. The court termed it "shocking for a country that is supposed to be religion-neutral".

“This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion?" the court said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had sought response from the Centre and the states to a plea seeking directions for taking appropriate steps to stop hate speeches against the Muslim community.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravi Kumar issued notices to the Centre and all states while tagging the matter with other pending petitions on the issue pending before another bench.

Petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said something needs to be done to tackle the problem and action must be taken against those making hate speeches or indulging in hate crimes