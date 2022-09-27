Supreme Court Live-Stream Begins: Watch Direct Telecast of Courtroom Trials

The Supreme Court on September 27, 2022, started live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings. The streaming of three separate constitutional benches is live on webcast.gov.in/scindia/.

According to Bar and Bench, the live streaming links for today's Constitution Benches are:

Court 1- Petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Court 2 - Cases arising out of the Maharashtra Political Crisis and the issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Central and Delhi governments over control of services in the national capital.

Court 3 - Petitions challenging the validity of the All India Bar Examination.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Monday said that the Supreme Court will soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube.

On August 26, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) N V Ramana through a webcast portal for the first time. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.

