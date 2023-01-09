Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Over Marital Rape Exception

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre on a plea challenging the validity of the marital rape exception. The petition seeks striking down Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which provides for marital rape exception.

The Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code immunes the husband of criminal charges for non-consent sex with wife in a marital relationship.

The Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which defines rape, states that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape unless the wife is below 15 years of age.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha issued a notice to Ventre and tagged the petition with other pending petitions.

