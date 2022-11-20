Supreme Court to Hear PIL Seeking Probe into Morbi Bridge Collapse Incident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea seeking a probe monitored by a retired judge into Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse which has claimed at least 134 lives. So far nine people have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident. A bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli will hear the matter tomorrow.

In his plea, advocate Vishal Tiwari said that the accident depicted the negligence and utter failure of the authorities. The petitioner had requested the court to hear the matter on an urgent basis and the top court said it would take up the matter soon.

The petitioner has asked the top court to give directions to states to form a committee to conduct a survey and assess the risk of old and risky monuments and bridges to ensure safety of the visitors and tourists.

“The incident at Morbi has shocked the country wherein due to the utter lapse and negligence on part of government authorities along with the negligence and fault in duty by the private operator has resulted in severe violation of fundamental rights of the people under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the plea stated.

Also Read: Mangaluru Blast: NIA Probes as Suspect Has Terror Links