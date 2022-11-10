Supreme Court to Hear Gyanvapi Masjid Case on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi masjid case on Friday as its interim order to keep the ‘Shivling-like’ structure area secured ceases to be in force on November 12. In May, the apex court had ordered the securing of the area where purported ‘Shivling-like’ structure’ was found while allowing the Muslims to offer Namaaz in the mosque.

The top court has decided to set up a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud tomorrow to hear the Gyanvapi masjid matter. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing and pleaded for extension of the date in view of November 12 expiry.

Hindu devotees are allowed to enter the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque once a year for prayers. However, five women petitioners have approached the court seeking permission for daily prayers before idols on the mosque walls.

A Varanasi court ordered a videography survey of the mosque complex after a ‘Shivling-like’ structure emerged in the pond which is used by Muslims for “wazu” or ablution rituals before offering Namaaz. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has rejected the ‘Shivling’ claim and asserted that the structure was a ‘fountain’.

Also Read: PM Modi Ramagundam Visit: TRS-BJP Spar Over Protocol