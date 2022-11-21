Supreme Court to Hear Curative Plea for Probe into Ethnic Cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a curative petition seeking a probe into the alleged mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday, Novemeber 22, 2022. The curative petition was file by Roots in Kashmir (RIK), Kashmiri Pandit organisation, which has sought a probe by CBI/NIA or any other court-appointed agency into the Kashmiri Pandits genocide.

The top court had dismissed its review plea for a probe into killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 2017 while pointing out the 27 years delay to file the case. The petitioner cited the re-opening of an anti-Sikh riots case after 35 years and told the court that no limitation period was applicable in crimes against humanity and in cases of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The Kashmiri Pandit organisation had filed the curative petition in March this year before the apex court. In this plea, RIK claimed the J&K police failed to take action on hundreds of pending FIRs. The curative petition demanded transfer of all such FIRs related to murders of Kashmiri pandits from J&K to other state preferably Delhi, so the witnesses can freely participate in the further investigation and ensure the FIRs reach their logical conclusion.

Also Read: Indonesia: At least 44 Dead After Earthquake Hits Java Island

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer will now hear the matter tomorrow. It may be noted here that a curative petition — a judicially devised mechanism — is considered the last hope for a litigant to get justice.