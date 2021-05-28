Supreme Court To Hear CBSE Class 12 Exam Cancellation Case On May 31

The Supreme Court of India on Friday after hearing the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 examinations amid Covid-19 cases surge in the country, was adjourned to May 31.

The plea had also sought an alternative "objective methodology" to arrive at the Class 12 result within a specific timeframe.

The issue came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

The bench asked the petitioner whether she has served an advance copy of the petition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

It is learned that over 300 students have sent a petition to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to quash the decision of conducting the examinations. Students asked Supreme Court to direct the government to provide an alternative assessment scheme as they may get exposed to the Covid infections if they attend physical examinations.

The CBSE was considering conducting exams between July 15-August 26 and declare the results in September. It also proposed to conduct the exams in two methods: conducting regular exams at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.