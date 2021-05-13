Supreme Court Gives Journalists Access To Virtual Hearings Via App

The Supreme Court on Thursday added a feature to its mobile app that allows journalists to receive access to virtual hearings. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana launched the app at a virtual event. Justice DY Chandrachud, AM Khanwilkar, and Hemant Gupta joined in the virtual launch.

NV Ramana said that the app was launched on the initiative of the Supreme Court e-Committee to make Supreme Court hearings more open to journalists. He promised that the court proceedings would be streamed online. He added that the Supreme Court was considering a trial plan to streamline the court's live operations.

The app was developed after courts were asked to hold virtual court hearings at a period when the corona outbreak was at its peak. Users of Android smartphones will be able to respond to inquiries directly via the app available in the Google Play Store.