New Delhi: In what appears to be a relief for Mohammed Zubair, the Supreme Court on Monday directed that no precipitative steps be taken against Zubair in connection with five FIRs lodged against him in the state for outraging religious feelings.

Observing that it seems to be a “vicious cycle” where the moment Zubair gets bail in one case, there is another FIR against him, the top court agreed to hear Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair’s plea on July 20.

Alt News Fact-checker Zubair has sought bail and quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh. He's already got bail from the Supreme Court in a sixth case in UP, but is under arrest in a case registered in Hathras

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, while issuing notice to the UP government on his plea, said, “In the meantime, we direct that no precipitation (hasty) steps shall be taken against the petitioner (Zubair) in connection with any of the five FIRs, which have been extracted above (in the order), without the leave of this court."



It is pertinent to note that UP Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) for all six cases which Zubair wants the Supreme Court to disband. The court has issued a notice to the state government to respond by Wednesday.



