Supreme Court to Examine Plea for Probe into Hindenburg Report on Adani Group Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said it will hear a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the scathing report of Hindenburg Research on Adani Group on Friday.

The petitioner Advocate Vishal Tiwari has urged the court to set up a committee, headed by a retired judge of the apex court to hear the allegations against the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

Tiwari requested the court to list the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

In his plea, the petitioner said the US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research has tarnished the country's image and caused the loss to the conglomerate. He also sought directions to constitute a special committee to regulate the sanction policy for loans of Rs 500 crore given to big corporate houses.

Notably, a similar petition was filed in the apex court last week by advocate ML Sharma seeking prosecution of short seller Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research firm and his associates in India.

