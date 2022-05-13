Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET PG 2022 Exam

Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination.

The apex court said that the delay would cause the unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

“There are two categories of students -- one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates -- who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination", the bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Suryakant said.

