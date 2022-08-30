Supreme Court: Constitutional Benches To Hear Matters Thrice A Week

NEW DELHI: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022, had given assurance to have at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year in the Supreme Court to complete hearing of the urgent listing of cases in the apex court.

From August 29 onwards 25 five-judge matters will be listed before the concerned benches.

The first case that the CJI would be hearing was the matter related to the validity of the Constitution 103rd Amendment which introduced provision for reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) (WP(c) No.55/2019) in Janhit Abhiyan versus Union of India which comes up for hearing on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Bench would start hearing the cases from September 13. As part of this Justice Lalit has set forth new rules related to the working of these benches. The Constitution Benches would hear matters thrice a week henceforth for seven and half hours. Every week one case should be resolved and by October four cases should be completed. The first case would be that of the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution To Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) case.

According to the Live Law website, the Supreme Court will have two Constitution Benches of 5-judges each sitting from today. First Constitution Bench consists of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, JB Pardiwala, and the Second Bench consists of Justices Indira Banerjee, Hemant Gupta, Surya Kant, MM Sundresh and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

