New Delhi: After Triple Talaq, now ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ has been challenged in the court of law. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the divorce practice under the Muslim personal law. The plea will be heard in the apex court on July 22.

It is pertinent to note that under ‘Talaq-e-Hasan,’ a Muslim man can divorce his wife by pronouncing ‘Talaq’ three times over a period of three months, once a month. The petitioner has requested the top court to declare ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ and all other forms of ‘unilateral extra-judicial talaq’ as void and unconstitutional, claiming they were arbitrary, irrational, and violated fundamental rights.

The PIL in this regard was filed by a journalist Benazir Heena, a resident of Ghaziabad. The petitioner has said that her husband sent her the first instalment of ‘Talaq’ over speed post in April and the second and third notices in subsequent months.

Seeking relief from the court under Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25 of the Indian constitution, petitioner said that ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ was not an essential practice in Islam.

