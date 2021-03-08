SunRisers Hyderabad Shares A Special Message On Women's Day

Every year, Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. International Women's Day (IWD) started in the 1990s and according to its website, it's “A global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality”.

SunRisers Hyderabad took to its Twitter handle to shared an adorable picture with the caption, "We have a reason to celebrate you everyday! Here's wishing the strong & powerful women, happy International Women's Day." Here is the tweet. Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Gutta Jwala, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu could seen in the poster.