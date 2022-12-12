DELHI: In a major breakthrough in the 'Sulli Deals' case where Muslim women were auctioned online, Delhi Lieutenant General V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused Aumkareshwar Thakur

As per reports in the PTI, he will be prosecuted under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offenses against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offenses, sources said on Sunday. For this, the Delhi Police need the LG's sanction to prosecute the accused under this section.

Thakur (26), who studied Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) from IPS Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of insulting them and the Muslim community. This led to massive outrage all over the country and the police registered a case on July 7, 2021, and Thakur was arrested in January this year from Indore.

The police had gathered information on Thakur while interrogating Niraj Bishnoi (21), believed to be the creator and alleged mastermind of the 'Bulli Bai' application, which also allegedly auctioned Muslim women. Niraj was arrested from Assam.

