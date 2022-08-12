Sujana Chowdary Appears Before ED Court In Chennai

Former Union Minister Sujana Chowdary appeared before the Enforcement Court in Chennai today in connection with a bank fraud case. Economic Offences Investigation Department (EOW) in Bengaluru has registered a case of bank fraud to the tune of Rs 400 crore against him.

The CBI has claimed that many companies controlled by Sujana Chowdary had duped banks of Rs. 5,000 crore. He has approached the Telangana High Court questioning the money laundering case filed by the ED before a trail court in Chennai.