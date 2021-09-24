Suicide Within 30 Days Of Person Testing Positive Is COVID Death: Govt
COVID-19 death is defined as suicide within 30 days of a person testing positive for the virus, according to the government.
COVID-19 Death: The Centre has notified the Supreme Court that it has decided to include death by suicide within 30 days of a person testing positive as a COVID-19 death, entitling their next of kin to a monetary award of ₹50,000 as an ex-gratia payment. Previously, the government said that fatalities caused by poisoning, suicide, homicide, or accidents would not be considered COVID-19 deaths.