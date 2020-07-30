PATNA: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy listed out a set of points saying why he thinks Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput death was "murder" and not suicide. On Thursday, Swamy on his Twitter account posted a document to show his claims.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. His post-mortem report stated the actor had died by suicide. The police are still investigating the case. His suicide had triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

“Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered,” Swamy tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

According to the document, the mark on Sushant’s neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide. The document further claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation,” read the document.

He further said marks on his body indicate “beating”.

This tweet comes a day after Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said he will take up the matter of a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Rajya Sabha member, known for his legal activism, made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle, a day after the actor’s father lodged a police complaint against Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

He also lambasted the Mumbai police for having "not got beyond inquest under Section 174 of CrPC" and alleged that the failure to lodge a criminal case "reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai police".