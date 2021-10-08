Subramanian Swamy Changes His Twitter Bio After Being Dropped From Top BJP Body

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy was dropped from Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive members. Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, and Vinay Katiyar were also dropped from the top BJP body. The National Executive has retained senior leaders such as LK Advani, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal.

After BJP has announced the list of new national executive committee members, Subramanian Swamy dropped the words BJP National Executive member from the Twitter bio. Earlier, Subramanian Swamy's Twitter bio read, ‘Rajya Sabha MP, Fmr. Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D. in Economics; Professor, BJP National Exec. member, I give as good as I get'. But now it says ‘Fmr. Former Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D. in Economics; former Professor, I give as good as I get’, dropping the words ‘BJP National Exec. Member’.

New inductees:

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation Minister)

Smriti Irani (Union Women & Child Development Minister)

Bhagirathi Devi (Bihar MLA)

Nityanand Rai (Union MoS Home)

Saroj Pandey (Rajya Sabha MP)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology)

Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi MP)

Meenakshi Lekhi (Union MoS MEA & Culture)

Bhupender Yadav (Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change)

Anurag Thakur (Union Minister for or I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports)

Parshottam Rupala (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying)

Mansukh Mandaviya (Union Health Minister)

Hardeep Singh Puri (Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas)

G Kishan Reddy (Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region)

Dinesh Trivedi (Former Union Minister)

Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines)

V Muraleedharan (MoS MEA)

Swapan Dasgupta (Rajya Sabha MP)

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Rajya Sabha MP)

Notable exclusions:

Subramanian Swamy (Rajya Sabha MP)

Varun Gandhi (Pilibhit MP)

Maneka Gandhi (Former Union Minister)

Vijay Kumar Malhotra (ex-LoP Delhi Assembly)

Vinay Katiyar (Former MP)

Suresh Prabhu (Former Union Minister)

Kirit Somaiya (Former Lok Sabha MP)