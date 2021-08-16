Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Birth Anniversary: Google Honours India's First Woman Satyagrahi With Doodle

Google on Monday released an amazing doodle to honour Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, India's first woman satyagrahi, a writer, and also a freedom fighter. On the occasion of her 117th birth anniversary, Google commemorated India's first woman satyagrahi with a Doodle.

The Google Doodle page reads, "In 1923, Chauhan’s unyielding activism led her to become the first woman satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of non-violent anti-colonialists to be arrested in the struggle for national liberation. She continued to make revolutionary statements in the fight for freedom both on and off the page into the 1940s, publishing a total of 88 poems and 46 short stories."

On the occasion of Subhadra Kumari's 117th birth anniversary, the doodle recreated the image of the Indian activist, sitting with a pen and paper in a saree. New Zealand-based guest artist Prabha Mallya created the doodle.

The poem "Jhansi ki Rani" written by Subhadra Kumari is widely regarded as one of the most recited poems in Hindi literature. Here are some of the lines from Jhansi ki Rani.