A new study has found that a form of ultraviolet radiation can effectively destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

This research was published in the American Journal of Infection Control. It provides the first evidence that Ultraviolet C (UVC) light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers (nm) kills the SARS-CoV-2 virus effectively and does not penetrate the human skin.

The UV light of wavelengths between 200 and 280 nm is called Ultraviolet C light. The Hiroshima University researchers who have published their study in the American Journal of Infection Control said that Using 222 nm UVC light is completely safe for humans.

Recent studies have shown that 222 nm UVC is less harmful than 254 nm UVC because UVC (222nm) light has a very minimal skin or eye penetration and is also an important anti-microbial technology.

As the researchers' in vitro experiment revealed, after a 30-second exposure to 222 nm UVC irradiation, 99.7 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 viral culture was destroyed. Experiments were performed using a UVC lamp, . A virus-containing solution was spread onto a tray. Before positioning the UVC lamp 24 cm above the surface of the plates, researchers allowed it to dry out.

A wavelength of 222 nm UVC can not penetrate the human eye and skin's outer layer, so it won't damage the cells beneath. But, 254 nm UVC germicidal lamps damage human tissues that are exposed, and can only be used to sanitise empty spaces.

The researchers said that, "We did not evaluate this technology in a real-world setting, such as a surface counter-top." They suggested further evaluation of the safety and efficacy of 222 nm UVC irradiation in real-world surface killing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses.