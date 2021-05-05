Student Visa Holders Can Enter US If Their Classes Start After August 1

The United States Consulate General in Hyderabad announced on Tuesday that student visa holders will be able to enter the United States if their classes begin on or after August 1, 2021. However, the embassy will not be able to accept exceptions for F Visa holders whose programmes begin before August 1. The US Consulate stated that if your start date is before August 1, we urge you to contact your respective educational institutions to discuss options.

Earlier on April 30, US President Joe Biden signed a Proclamation suspending most non-immigrant travel to the US by individuals physically present in India, which is now in effect. It does not apply to US citizens, lawful permanent residents, immigrant visa holders, or select other categories of travellers.

