BULANDSHAHR: In a very tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl from western Uttar Pradesh studying at Babson College in Massachusetts was killed on Monday in a road accident. The incident took place in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. She met with an accident while she was on her way to Bulandshahr on a two-wheeler. The girl identified as Sudeeksha Bhaati.

She had returned from the US in June in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and was expected to go back in August. Two years earlier, she got a seat in the prestigious Babson College in Massachusetts after finishing her CBSE class 12 exams in the Humanities section.

The family members of Sudheeksha claimed that eve-teasers started performing stunts and started harassing her which allegedly led to the incident. She was riding pillion and two men started following them. They were on the way to Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad to get some academic documents from a school.

Sudeeksha is a resident from a small village in Bulandshahar, located in the Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh. She is the daughter of Jitendra Bhati, who is a tea seller. She made the headlines after she got 3.83 crore scholarship to study in the US.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to her Twitter and tweeted in Hindi. Her tweet read as, "The promising student Sudeeksha Bhaati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahar, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that the UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately."

The Bulandshahr Police said that they are investigating the case. The body of the woman was sent for postmortem. At the time of the incident, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken of any abuse.

Surendra Rajput, the Congress Spokesperson said that, "A topper student, was chased by eve-teasers and then she died in the accident, this proves that there is no law and order in the state. The police are being beaten up by criminals and BJP members, the government has failed in implementing law and order. The chief minister should take cognisance of the issue and must ensure strict action against the culprits."

Soon after the incident, the social media was flooded with messages. The hashtag #JusticeForSudeeksha is trending on Twitter. Here are some of the people's reactions from Twitter

A unbelievable loss. She is very talented and happy soul who got gov schlorship wroth 3.8 crore for studiyng abroad looses life to eve teasing in bulandsahar. Hope police caugh the culprits

Belonging to a poor family, Sudeeksha was a promising student as she had topped in her 12th exams from Bulandshahr and was studying in the US on a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore.

