Strict Action Against Hoarders, Black Marketers Of Essential Medicines

The government of India is taking all the possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requested the states to crack the whip on those involved in hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines and injections.

In a meeting with the chief ministers of 11 states and UTs where coronavirus cases are high, Modi on Friday said that Railways and the Air Force have been deployed to reduce the travel time of oxygen tankers. He further added that the centre has provided over 15 crore doses of essential medicines to the states free of cost. Modi said that the safety of hospitals should not be neglected and awareness must be created amongst people to alleviate panic purchasing of medicines.

The internal meeting was broadcast live by Arvind Kejriwal's office. Modi said, "It is against government protocol that a sitting Chief Minister of a state live telecasts an in-house meeting. It is not fair. We should follow government protocol."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology after his interaction with the Prime Minister was shared live. Here is the video.



Kejriwal requested Modi to direct CMs of all the states to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi. He also raised his objection over different rates being charged for state governments for the COVID-19 vaccine and said "one nation, one rate" policy should be followed.

PM Modi assured that centre would extend all its support to the states in the fight against coronavirus. He said that the centre is putting all its efforts to increase oxygen supply and said that no oxygen tanker should be stopped or stranded. He further added that the states should form a high-level coordination committee to carry oxygen to various hospitals of the state.

He urged the officials to monitor the situation continuously and said that 'with united efforts, we will be able to stop the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.' He stressed the need to maintain coordination between the government and the oxygen producers.