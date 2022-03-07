Step By Step Guide to E-verify ITR Using Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhar Card (UIDAI). It's a crucial document in the country because it's required for practically all government services. The 12-digit number, the person's name, date of birth, gender, and other information are all contained on the Aadhar card.

To complete the Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing process, you'll need an Aadhar card. Taxpayers must also validate their Income Tax Returns to finish the ITR filing procedure. If the verification is not completed within the specified period, the ITR will be considered invalid.

Also Read: Which Banks Offer More Interest on Fixed Deposits?

Here are the six ways to e-Verify returns through the internet:

1. An OTP is sent to an Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

2. Using a pre-validated bank account

3. Using your pre-validated Demat account

4. Making use of an ATM (offline method).

5. Use of Internet Banking

6. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar

A simple method to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is by using your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar is linked with #PAN, you can e-verify your #ITR using Aadhaar. Please note that your mobile number must be registered in Aadhaar to avail of this service. pic.twitter.com/QW3OMv90Nw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 18, 2022

The following is a step-by-step guide to e-verifying ITRs using Aadhaar OTP:

Step 1: For more information, go to this link.

Step 2: Under the Fast Links tab, select the e-Verify Return option.

Step 3: Fill in the details of your PAN card, the Assessment Year, the Acknowledgement Number, and your mobile number, then click Continue.

Step 4: After you click "Generate Aadhaar OTP," an OTP will be delivered to your registered cellphone number.

Step 5: Enter the 6-digit OTP code in the box. The OTP is only good for 15 minutes.

Step 6: You will now receive a "success message" as well as a Transaction ID. A confirmation message will be sent to your registered email address and phone number.