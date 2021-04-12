State Wise COVID Restrictions For Railway Passengers in India

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the country. The Indian Railways asked the passengers to follow the covid-19 guidelines and protocols issued by the various state governments. Special trains are being operated by the Railways to transport people to various parts of the country. Railways are conducting thermal checks of passengers and are taking all the measures to create awareness amongst the people on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Rajasthan government has issued a new guideline stating that the passengers coming from the six states of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala must produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than three days.

In the same way, the Tamil Nadu state government has made e-registration mandatory for the railway passengers coming to the state except from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Pondicherry.

In an official order from the Assam government, it is stated that "All symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test and there will also be random Rapid Antigen Test of passengers from among those found to be asymptomatic. All passengers, arriving in trains originating from or transiting through Maharashtra and/or Karnataka will undergo screening for symptoms on arrival in railway stations in Assam."

Indian Railways also issued a statement that reads, "Railway Administration appeals to everyone that any speculation about the reasons or panic booking of trains may please be avoided in such challenging circumstances of covid-19. Railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers."

