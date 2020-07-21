Lucknow: Huge arrangements are being made in Ayodhya for the commencement of construction work of the Ram Temple by laying the foundation stone on August 5. Temple trust president Nritya Gopal Das said that a 40-kg silver brick would be placed at the Ram Temple as part of the Bhoomi Pujan.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra and Bihar Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar, 50 others to the event.

Temple trust sent invitations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Along with PM Modi, other dignitaries attending the event were BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

The ceremony will start three days before the main Bhumi Pujan with all the Vedic rituals from August 3. Ramacharya Pujan will be performed on August 4, Muhurtam for the main Bhumi Pujan is on August 5 at 12.15 pm.

Temple trust said that five silver bricks will also be used during the Bhumi Pujan ceremony. The first brick will be laid by PM Modi and according to temple priests, the five bricks symbolise the five planets.

Due to COVID-19 temple trust making all necessary arrangements for the invitees to follow the social distance. A large number of large-screen TVs will be set up in Ayodhya for the devotees to watch the program live from their homes across the country.

Das said that Union ministers, along with BJP leaders associated with the Ramalaya movement, would participate in this puja.