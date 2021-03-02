SSC MTS 2021: Govt Jobs For 10th Class Students, Apply Now!

The Staff Selection Commission of the Ministry of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India is seeking applications for the recruitment of various posts.

Good news for those looking for central government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Personnel and Training Division of the Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions of the Government of India is seeking applications for the filling of various posts. Candidates with 10th class qualifications can apply for these Central Government jobs.

The application process for these posts has also started. March 21 is the last date for applications. Candidates can see the complete details at https://ssc.nic.in/ website. Previously 9069 posts were replaced by Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) notification. This time too it is possible to fill almost the same number of vacancies.

Important Information:

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020

Total vacancies: Vacancy details will be revealed soon.

Eligibility: Must have passed Matriculation (First Class) examination/equivalent from an accredited board.

Age: Must be between 18-25 years and 18-27 years as of 01.01.2021 according to various categories. Five years for SC / STs, three years for OBCs, and five years for PWD candidates will be relaxed in maximum age.

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on a Computer-Based Written Test (Paper-1, Paper-2).

How to apply: Apply online.

Important Dates:

Beginning of the application process: February 05, 2021

Last date for application: March 21, 2021.

Last date to pay fees online: March 23, 2021.

Last date for payment of fees by Challan: March 29, 2021.

Computer-Based Examination (Tier-1): From 01.07.2021 to 20.07.2021.

Tier-2 Exam Date (Descriptive Paper): November 21, 2021.

Website: https://ssc.nic.in/

Notification Link:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_m...