SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification: Tenth Pass Candidates Can Apply to Police Jobs

For the unemployed, there is good news. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the much-anticipated Constable (General Duty) -2021 Notification. This announcement will result in the replacement of 25,271 positions by the Staff Selection Commission. There are 22,424 postings in all. There are 2847 positions available for women.

The SSAC is advertising for constables in the Central Armed Police Force, the National Investigation Agency, the Secretarial Security Force, and Riflemen in the Assam Rifles. This test is open to candidates who have completed the tenth grade. For further information, candidates can check the website.

Total vacancies: 25, 271

BSF - 7545

CISF - 8464

SSB - 3806

ITBP - 1431

AR - 3785

SSF - 240

Important Information:

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed the 10th class can apply.

Age: Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age. There will be relaxations in the age limit based on reservations.

How to apply: Apply online.

Application fee: Rs.100 for men, no fee for women, SC, ST, X-servicemen candidates.

Salary: Selected candidates will get a Grade 3 level salary ranging from Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100.

Selection Process: The final shortlisting of candidates will be announced on the basis of the Computer Written Examination, Physical Standards Test, Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Examination.

A total of 100 marks will be awarded for the computer-based test. General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Knowledge, General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, English, and Hindi questions will be asked. For complete information, visit the website on a regular basis.

Important Dates:

Applications start: July 17, 2021

Closing date for applications: August 31, 2021

Deadline for payment of application fee: September 2, 2021

CBT Exam Date: To be announced soon.

Website: Link