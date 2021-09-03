SSC CGL Answer Key Released, Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Answer Key Released: On Thursday, September 2, 2021, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) on its official website.

Candidates may now view and download the SSC CGL answer key 2020 from the Commission's official website.

The exam was held at various locations around the country from August 13 to 24, 2021, by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates may also view their SSC CGL answer key by visiting the official website or by clicking on the link below. Candidates must use their user ID and password to log in.

SSC CGL answer key 2021 (direct link)

Candidates have till September 7, 2021, to raise objections to the SSC CGL answer keys.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the notice added.