SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Jobs To Earn 5 Digit Salary

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued a job advertisement to hire a chief constable (ministerial). Those interested can apply on the SSB's official website within 30 days of the advertisement's publication date. 115 positions will be filled as a result of this recruiting drive.

Out of the total 115 positions, 47 are reserved for general applicants, 11 for EWS candidates, 26 for OBC candidates, 21 for Scheduled Castes candidates, and 11 for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Furthermore, 10% of the positions are allocated to ex-servicemen.

Eligibility requirements for SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates must have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. They must be between the ages of 18 and 25 and have computer typing skills in English or Hindi. It is 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi.

How to Apply for SSB Head Constable Recruitment in 2021?

Step 1: Candidates must visit the SSB's official website.

Step 2: Go to the SSB recruitment 2021 link and click on it.

Step 3: Complete the application form with all of the needed information. Submit

Step 4: Save the application form to your computer or take a snapshot of it for future reference.

Candidates can also edit their application form by going to the SSB webpage and clicking on ‘Edit Details.' Candidates must have their Aadhar card, educational qualification data, a passport-size photo, and a scanned copy of their signature on hand before applying.

The Physical Efficiency Test, which comprises a two-hour written test, a medical exam, and paperwork, is the first stage of the selection process. The written exam will last two hours and will be for 100 marks. It will include questions on general knowledge, maths, logic, and general English/Hindi. The Physical Standard Test will be administered to those who pass the first part. Successful applicants will be paid between Rs 25500 and Rs 81100 per month.