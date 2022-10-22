SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Akhanda Movies to be Screened at IFFI

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is among the 20 non-feature films and 25 feature films will be screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, a government release stated on Saturday.

The other feature films of the mainstream cinema include movies like The Kashmir Files (Hindi), RRR (Telugu), Tonic (Bengali) and Akhanda (Telugu).

The films will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI, organised by National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The aim of Indian Panorama is to select Indian feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for screening at the film festival.

Several eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India have selected the movie for showcasing at the Indian Panorama. A total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films have contributed to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.



The films to be screened at the festival include Hindi film The Storyteller by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, Major by Shashi Kiran Tikka and Malayalam film Ariyippu by Mahesh Narayanan. The jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama is English film The Show Must Go On directed by Ms Divya Cowasji. Kannada film Hadinelentu by Prithvi Konanur will be the opening feature film.

(With agency inputs)

