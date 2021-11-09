Srinagar Joins UNESCO Network Of Creative Cities

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has been accepted into UNESCO's network of creative cities for its strong cultural culture, the international organisation declared on Monday.

According to the statement, it has been classified as a craft and folk art creative city.

Following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, 49 new cities have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in recognition of their commitment to putting culture and creativity at the heart of their development and sharing knowledge and best practices, UNESCO said in a statement.

According to the UNESCO New Delhi Office, Srinagar joins Chennai and Varanasi as UNESCO Cities of Music, Jaipur as UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Arts, Mumbai as UNESCO City of Film, and Hyderabad as UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

According to the international organisation, the network now includes 295 cities in 90 countries that invest in culture and creativity (crafts and folk art, design, cinema, cuisine, literature, media arts, and music) to promote sustainable urban growth.

"A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers, and citizens. We are urging everyone to work with states to reinforce the international cooperation between cities that UNESCO wishes to promote," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

All the individuals who worked on Srinagar's candidacy were praised by UNESCO New Delhi Director Eric Falt.

"I would like to offer my warm congratulations to India and especially to Srinagar. This is a great recognition of the vitality of the arts and crafts sector in Srinagar," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the world body, cities that join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) commit to sharing best practices and developing partnerships with the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, to improve the creation, production, distribution, and dissemination of cultural activities, goods, and services.

According to the statement, they also promise to create centres of creativity and innovation and expand possibilities for cultural innovators and professionals.

According to UNESCO, newly designated creative cities such as Bohicon, Doha, and Jakarta will collaborate with existing member cities such as Brazzaville, Dubai, Mexico City, and Montréal to develop innovative urban policies and solutions that prioritise people and sustainability in the development process, echoing the urban solutions launched by the UNESCO Cities Platform on the occasion of World Cities Day 2021.

The book, UNESCO Creative Cities' Response to COVID-19 in 2020, reflects the collaborative attitude of the UCCN's members, it noted.

This year, the network is also gathering and sharing information regarding members' cultural and creativity-based responses to COVID-19, which UNESCO will publish as part of its ongoing support for cities' recovery from the epidemic, according to the release.

In 2019, the once-unified state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.