Srinagar Encounter: JK Police Shoot Down Top Lashkar Commander Nadeem Abrar

The Kashmir zone police said that Nadeem Abrar, a most wanted Pakistani terrorist and top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot down by security forces on Tuesday morning in a gunfight that took place at Malhoora Parimpora in Srinagar.

The cops stated that several incriminating materials, firearms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site.

IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar confirmed in a tweet, "A Pakistani terrorist and top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar has been killed in an encounter with security forces at Malhoora Parimpora in Srinagar."



Abrar, who had been involved in a number of recent attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested in what cops called a " big success". Later, as the militant led security forces to his hideout in the Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar, an accomplice of his shot at the group, injuring three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to cops, the gunfight injured a CRPF deputy superintendent and a paramilitary force constable, according to officials. This sparked a shootout between security forces and terrorists, during which LeT commander Abrar was killed.

Kashmir is under IGP control. On Monday, Vijay Kumar said LeT commander Nadeem Abrar Bhat alias Khalid was involved in "several killings" and that his arrest was a "big success" for the police. Bhat had been serving as the commander of Lashkar in central Kashmir since 2018, the police added.

Former special police officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife, and their daughter were killed at their home in the Tral area of the Pulwama district, and the LeT commander was previously linked to the killings. The unidentified terrorists involved in the attack could have belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to IGP Kumar, who visited Ahmed's bereaved family.

According to the J&K police, LeT commander Nadeem Abrar Bhat was also involved in the March attack on the CRPF at Lawaypora. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in the attack, and the terrorists took the rifle as well. After three terrorists were killed during an encounter in Sopore earlier this month, the rifle was recovered from a terrorist's possession.