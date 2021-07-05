Srinagar Drone Attack Effect: Unmanned Vehicles Banned in J&K

After the drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials have now banned possession of any such material. You cannot have drones or any other flying object in your possession. The use of all this has been banned in the capital city, Srinagar. This decision came on July 4, which is a week after the drone attack that injured two Indian Air Force officers.

Just a few days ago, explosives-laden drones injured two IAF personnel. That is why any kind of unmanned ariel vehicle (UAV) has been banned in the city. As the fear of a similar attack taking place still lingers, the decision was taken, otherwise, it can put the citizens in the high populated areas at risk.

To ensure the safety of the people and protect those living in highly populated areas, the use of drones was banned. They are not to be used in any kind of social or cultural gatherings as we cannot say f it's been laden with something. This is to avoid potential risk to the people and property, said Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz.

Any officer, government personnel, or authorities that are using any drones for a survey and other purposes will have to inform the police officials first. After sharing the details with the police station, they can take up the activity.