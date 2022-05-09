Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns: Report

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Monday sources said. He is under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had defied calls for their resignation.

According to the reports, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wanted his brother to resign but he didn't express his wish directly. Gotabaya Rajapaksa wants Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation enabling him to go for interim government.

Protests in Sri Lanka are going on and the people are facing severe food, fuel, power, and medicine shortage due to the ongoing economic crisis. Protesters have taken to the streets pressuring the Rajapaksas to step down.

Gotabaya Rajapaksha took to his Twitter and strongly condemned the violent acts taking place by those inciting and participating, irrespective of political allegiances. He further tweeted that violence won’t solve the current problems and urged everyone to work together in solving this crisis.

Mahinda Rajapaksha on Sunday faced the ire of the public in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. It is all known knowledge that the protesters want the entire family of Rajapaksha to quit politics. The Buddhist clergy too had pressured the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksha.

Also Read: ​Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Morphing Photos of Tollywood Actress