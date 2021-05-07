Sputnik Light Vaccine Will Soon Be Produced in India, Check Efficacy

Russia’s health ministry and Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the developers of the vaccine, announced on Wednesday that Sputnik Light had received authorisation for use in Russia.

Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy, according to an analysis of data gathered 28 days after the shot was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination programme between December 2020 and April 2021, the vaccine’s developers said in a statement.

Gamaleya Center had also demonstrated during laboratory tests that Sputnik Light had proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, the statement said.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated that:

Sputnik Light can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination;

The Sputnik Light vaccine elicits the development of virus neutralizing antibodies in 91.67% of individuals on the 28th day post immunization;

Cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day;

The immunization of individuals with pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Sputnik Light can elicit the increase of the level of antigen-specific IgG antibodies by more than 40x in 100% of subjects 10 days after immunization;

No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, while also being affordable with a price of less than $10.

The single dose regiment allows for immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame, furthering the fight against the pandemic during the acute phase.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).

Sputnik Light demonstrated safety for all subjects, including those with pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

On February 21, 2021, the Gamaleya Center and RDIF launched a global efficacy study of Sputnik Light. The Phase III clinical study involving 7,000 people is conducted in multiple countries including Russia, the UAE, Ghana and others. The interim results are expected in May 2021.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said: “Sputnik Light will help to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the faster immunization of larger population groups, as well as supporting high immunity levels in those who have already been infected previously. Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines.”

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), commented: “The Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization, with only one injection needed. The single dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster. The characteristics of the vaccine provide for simple storage and logistics, while Sputnik Light has an affordable price of less than $10.

When the Sputnik Light vaccine is used, the coronavirus itself does not enter the body as the vaccine only contains genetic information about part of its outer protein coat, the so called "spikes" forming its crown. This completely eliminates the possibility of getting infected as a result of vaccination while also causing the body's stable immune response.

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine, the single shot version of Sputnik V, said on Thursday that India will be among the countries where the new variant will be produced in the coming months.

More information can be found at www.gamaleya.org

