Sports Authority of India Recruitment: 220 Assistant Coach Vacancies; Apply Now

Sports Authority of India Recruitment: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is accepting applications for assistant coaches on a contract basis for four years (subject to yearly performance evaluation). A total of 220 jobs in 26 sports disciplines will be filled. The application forms may be found on the SAI's official website, and the deadline for submitting an online application is October 10.

Sportspersons (Ex-International Athletes) entered under contract as Assistant Coaches would be expected to spend 100% of their time coaching, thus only those athletes who can devote 100% of their time to coaching should apply. They may be required to participate in a variety of short and medium-term training and orientation programmes.

Candidates with a coaching diploma from SAI, NS NIS, or any other recognised Indian/Foreign university, as well as Olympic/International experience or being a Dronacharya awardee, are eligible to apply.

"All the coaches presently working with SAI on a contract basis shall apply afresh. These vacancies are not for TOPS NCOE. The same, if any, will be published separately. A coach intent to work exclusively in TOPS NCOE need not apply," SAI has informed candidates.

The applicant's maximum age limit as of the application's deadline is 40 years.

Candidates will be chosen for recruitment through a series of interviews, which will include oral exams to assess discipline-specific expertise. Short-listing of candidates for interviews will be done based on authorised criteria if the number of candidates is more than five times the number of openings, according to SAI.