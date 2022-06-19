SpiceJet Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air, Lands Safely In Patna

A Spicejet plane carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off as its left engine had caught fire following a bird hit. Videos shot by locals on the ground show sparks coming out from the left engine of the plane.

All passengers were safely evacuated and there has been no report of any injury, officials said.

A section of media reported that the pilots suspected there was a bird hit during the take-off. However, the aircraft continued to climb out since they did not observe any abnormality in the plane.

Then the cabin crew noticed sparks coming out from the left engine of the plane and alerted the pilots. Following this, the pilots shut down the engine as per the procedure.

"Cockpit crew of Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected bird hit on engine no. 1. As a precautionary measure, the flight captain shut down the affected engine and returned to Patna. Post-flight inspection shows bird hit with three fan blades damaged," a Spicejet spokesperson said.

This is how @flyspicejet Patna Delhi Flight engine no 1 caught fire after a bird hit. The plane landed safely with 185 ppl at Patna Airport as the pilot shut down the engine as part of SOP. pic.twitter.com/Uftx2nxGrh — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) June 19, 2022

