CHENNAI: The cremation of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday afternoon, will take place at his farmhouse in Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai on Saturday. The final rites will be held with full honours extended by the Tamil Nadu State government.

The mortal remains of SP Balu or SPB, as he is fondly called, were shifted to his residence in Mahalingapuram in Chennai, a few hours after he was pronounced dead at the MGM Healthcare. Balasubrahmanyam was being treated at this private hospital since August 5th following his testing positive for coronavirus.

Thousands of heart-broken fans of SP Balu began thronging the hospital and later to his residence in the hope of catching one last glimpse of their favourite singer. Police personnel were deployed at his residence in large numbers in anticipation of large crowd gatherings and movement of VIPs to pay tributes to the departed celebrity.

Balu’s mortal remains would be kept at his residence till Saturday morning following which they will be shifted to Satyam Theatre where general public will be allowed to pay their last respects. Around afternoon, the final procession for funeral will begin. Balasubrahmanyam, who immortalized playback singing and enthralled music lovers of many generations with his melodious voice, will be eventually cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Red Hills on the outskirts of the Tamil Nadu state capital.