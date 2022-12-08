Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Parliamentary bypolls by defeating her nearest rival Raghuraj Singh of the BJP by a margin of over two lakh eighty-eight thousand votes.

Essentially it is an SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav which was vacated after his untimely death on October 10. In 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

Dimple has served as Lok Sabha MP twice from Kannauj as a Samajwadi Party candidate. She is the wife of Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

In the other bypolls, Madan Bhaiya of RLD has bagged the Khatauli assembly seat by defeating BJP candidate Rajkumari by a margin of more than 22 thousand votes. From the Rampur assembly constituency, BJP candidate Akash Saxena is leading with over eighty thousand votes.

